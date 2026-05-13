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Nissan Motor Posts Narrower Loss In FY25

May 13, 2026 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (7201.T) reported that its fiscal 2025 net loss attributable to owners of parent narrowed to 533.10 billion yen from a loss of 670.90 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 152.58 yen compared to a loss of 187.08 yen. Operating income was 58.00 billion yen, down 16.9%. Fiscal 2025 net sales were 12.0 trillion yen, down 4.9% from prior year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects: net income attributable to owners of parent of 20.0 billion yen, and net sales of 13.0 trillion yen.

Nissan Motor shares are trading at 364 yen, up 4.26%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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