Nissan CFO Stephen Ma To Step Down : Report

November 30, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motors Co. Ltd. (7201.T, NSANF.PK) Chief Financial Officer Stephen Ma is set to step down. It is uncertain whether Ma will be demoted or leave the company entirely, as the move has not been officially announced. This change comes 17 months after Ashwani Gupta left his role as chief operating officer, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, Nissan Motors revealed that around 6 percent or nearly 1000 people out of 17000 employees in the US have accepted early retirement packages. They would leave the company by the end of this year. According to reports, the company has been planning to axe around 9000 employees across the globe.

