NiSource to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

NiSource NI is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, before market open. The company reported a negative earnings surprise of 5.00% in the last quarter reported.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Q4 Expectations for NI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 49 cents, implying no year-over-year growth.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $ 1.30 billion, indicating a decrease of 18.13% from the year-ago reported number.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted NI’s Q4 Earnings

NiSource's fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from rising demand for clean electricity from the data centers, the reshoring of manufacturing activities and ongoing economic development in its service territories. New gas and electric rates, effective at Northern Indiana Public Service Company (“NIPSCO”) during the fourth quarter, are likely to have boosted earnings.



GenCo's business strategy has been approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which is likely to have contributed positively to the quarterly performance. GenCo is designed to own, build and manage generation assets to serve the growing data center industry in Northern Indiana.



However, higher operation and maintenance expenses may have partially offset these positive impacts in the fourth quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for NI

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

NI’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



NI’s Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Fortis FTS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FTS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 62 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.08%.



Pinnacle West Capital PNW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +250.0% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 2 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 133.33%.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 13. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pinned at $1.11, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.90%.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortis (FTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.