NiSource to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

NiSource NI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That Might Have Impacted NI's Q2 Performance

NiSource’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from new electric and gas rates, which became effective during the second and previous quarters, in the company’s service regions. Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”), a subsidiary of NiSource, completed the Dunns Bridge II solar and storage project and went online during the first quarter of 2025. This is expected to have had a positive impact on the company’s performance in the yet-to-be-reported quarter.



The bottom line is also expected to have gained from increased investments in infrastructure enhancement, capital programs, and flat operation and maintenance expenses.



However, higher depreciation and amortization expenses might have offset some of these positives in the second quarter.

Q2 Expectations for NI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share, which indicates no change from the year-ago level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.15 billion, indicating an increase of 6.1% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Spire SR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fiscal third-quarter results on Aug. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +14.81% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



SR’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 9 cents, indicating an improvement of 35.7% from the year-ago reported loss.



ONE Gas OGS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



OGS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, indicating an increase of 37.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



MDU Resources Group MDU is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +20% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



MDU’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 59.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



