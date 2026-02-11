Markets
NI

NiSource Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

February 11, 2026 — 06:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, NiSource, Inc. (NI) reaffirmed its consolidated adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.02 to $2.07 per share.

On average, 14 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.05 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it expects to invest approximately $28.0 billion from 2026 to 2030 under its consolidated capital plan, which includes utility system modernization initiatives and nearly $7.0 billion in strategic data center infrastructure investments.

This consolidated investment plan is expected to support an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) with respect to consolidated adjusted earnings per share of 8 to 9 percent and consolidated rate base growth of 9 to 11 percent from 2026 through 2033.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, NI is trading on the NYSE at $45.59, up $0.86 or 1.92 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.