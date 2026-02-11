NiSource Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $257.8 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $223.9 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $249.2 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $1.891 billion from $1.597 billion last year.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $257.8 Mln. vs. $223.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.891 Bln vs. $1.597 Bln last year.

