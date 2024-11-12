News & Insights

Stocks

Nippon Shokubai Acquires Emulsion Tech to Boost Growth

November 12, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (JP:4114) has released an update.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. has agreed to acquire shares of Emulsion Technology Co., Ltd. from JSR Corporation to make it a subsidiary, aiming to enhance its product portfolio in construction chemicals and expand its emulsion polymerization capabilities. This strategic move is part of Nippon Shokubai’s long-term vision to transform its business portfolio towards growth fields and strengthen its ability to provide one-stop solutions for customer problems. The acquisition is expected to deepen collaboration between the two companies, integrating their R&D capabilities and enhancing corporate value.

For further insights into JP:4114 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.