Nippon Prologis REIT (NPONF) Price Target Decreased by 72.04% to 618.92

The average one-year price target for Nippon Prologis REIT (OTCPK:NPONF) has been revised to $618.92 / share. This is a decrease of 72.04% from the prior estimate of $2,213.84 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $552.49 to a high of $696.81 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 65.42% from the latest reported closing price of $1,790.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Prologis REIT. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPONF is 0.30%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.64% to 622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 64.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPONF by 15.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 63.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPONF by 12.19% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPONF by 4.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 67.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPONF by 6.38% over the last quarter.

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 27K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 76.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPONF by 45.33% over the last quarter.

