Nippon Kayaku Shares Surge On Improved H1 Profit, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd (NPKYF, 4272.T), a Japanese chemical company, on Wednesday, reported higher profit for the first half backed by 4.5 per cent sales growth. Also, looking ahead to the fiscal year 2025, the firm raised the earnings projection.

Following the results, the shares of Nippon were trading 5.44% higher at 1,492.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Profit for the period increased 95.7 per cent to 11.7 billion yen from 6 billion yen in the prior year, exceeding the earlier forecast of 10 billion yen in the first half.

However, operating income slipped 4.9 per cent to 10.6 billion yen from 11.2 billion yen a year ago.

Net sales climbed to 113.6 billion yen from 109.1 billion yen in the prior year, surpassing the projected net sales of 111.7 billion yen in the first half of the year.

For the full year ending on March 31,2026, the firm now expects a net profit of 20.4 billion yen, or 133.54 yen per share, higher than the earlier-guided 17.4 billion yen, or 113.60 yen per share.

Sales view for the whole year climbed to 239.8 billion yen, higher than the earlier projected 234.6 billion yen.

