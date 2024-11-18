News & Insights

Stocks

Nippon Electric Glass Teams Up on Semiconductor Innovation

November 18, 2024 — 08:24 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nippon Electric Glass Co (JP:5214) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Nippon Electric Glass Co. has partnered with Via Mechanics to develop advanced glass-based substrates for next-generation semiconductor packages. This collaboration aims to replace traditional organic materials with innovative glass solutions to meet the growing demand for miniaturization and higher performance in semiconductor technology.

For further insights into JP:5214 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NPEGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.