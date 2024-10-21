Nippon Electric Glass Advances Carbon-Neutral Technologies

Nippon Electric Glass Co (JP:5214) has released an update.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. has launched a new engineering business offering carbon-neutral technologies to the glass industry, utilizing its pioneering oxy-fuel combustion and electric melting technologies. The company aims to reduce CO2 emissions in glass manufacturing, aligning with its Medium-Term Business Plan EGP2028. This initiative positions Nippon Electric Glass as a leader in advanced, sustainable glass production technologies.

