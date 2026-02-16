Nippon Building Fund H2 Profit, Revenues Down Sequentially; Issues Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nippon Building Fund Inc. (NBFJF, 8951.T) reported Monday sequentially lower profit and revenues in the second half of fiscal 2025. Further, the company issued outlook for the first half and second half of fiscal 2026.

In the second half, the company recorded net income of 19.30 billion yen. On a sequential basis, net income declined 18 percent from 23.55 billion yen in the first half of fiscal 2025.

Net income per unit was 2,231 yen in the second half, compared to 2,768 yen in the first half.

Operating income of 21.22 billion yen dropped 15.4 percent sequentially.

Total operating revenues were 48.55 billion yen, down 5.2 percent from 51.22 billion yen in the sequential first half.

Looking ahead, the company projects net income of 24.06 billion yen for the first half of fiscal 2026, and 19.96 billion yen for the second half.

Distribution per unit would be 2,460 yen for the first half and 2,465 yen for the second half of new year.

The company projects operating income of 26.48 billion yen for the first half and 22.72 billion yen for the second half.

Total operating revenues for the first half would be 53.92 billion yen and second half would be 50.64 billion yen.

In Tokyo, the shares closed Monday's trading 1.7 percent higher at 145,900 yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.