NioCorp Developments (NB) Price Target Increased by 111.36% to 11.86

The average one-year price target for NioCorp Developments (NasdaqGM:NB) has been revised to $11.86 / share. This is an increase of 111.36% from the prior estimate of $5.61 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.33 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.71% from the latest reported closing price of $7.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in NioCorp Developments. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 130.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NB is 0.01%, an increase of 25.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 244.41% to 16,137K shares. The put/call ratio of NB is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 2,099K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,691K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares , representing an increase of 38.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NB by 72.18% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,677K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,186K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 908K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NB by 68.21% over the last quarter.

