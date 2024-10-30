NioCorp completes initial testing of rare earth permanent magnet recycling

NioCorp (NB) Developments has completed testing of its proposed hydrometallurgical process for producing critical minerals at the proposed Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeast Nebraska for use in recycling post-consumer permanent rare earth magnets. The bench-scale testwork was conducted by L3 Process Development at NioCorp’s demonstration plant in Trois Rivieres, Quebec. The L3 team was able to demagnetize and grind up permanent rare earth magnets and then extract the contained rare earth elements from the magnet using the same process that NioCorp intends to employ in processing and extracting multiple critical minerals from Elk Creek Project ore. “This successful outcome goes a long way to establish the viability of using the Elk Creek Project production process not only to extract and purify multiple critical minerals streams from our ore body, but also to recycle post-consumer rare earth permanent magnets into separated rare earth oxides that can then be used to produce new magnets for industries such as automotive, aerospace, robotics, and many others,” said Mark Smith, CEO. “Adding these recycling capabilities promises to dramatically reduce the net CO2 emissions profile of the manufacturing many different consumer and defense technologies, but also can deliver powerful benefits from circular economics to NioCorp’s customers and to entire supply chains.”

