NIO, XPeng & Li Auto Report Delivery Result for March & Q1

NIO Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto Inc. LI, three major China-based smart EV makers, reported their delivery figures for March and the first quarter of 2026.



NIO delivered 35,486 vehicles in March, reflecting a 136% year-over-year increase. This included 22,490 units under its NIO brand, 6,877 from ONVO and 6,119 from the FIREFLY brand. For the first quarter of 2026, NIO’s deliveries reached 83,465 units, up 98.3% year over year. Its cumulative deliveries totaled 1,081,057 units as of March 31, 2026.



XPeng recorded 27,415 deliveries in March, down from 33,205 units in March 2025. XPeng’s first-quarter deliveries were 62,682 units, down from 94,008 in the first quarter of 2025. On March 25, 2026, XPeng unveiled a three-year strategy for Latin America and officially entered the Mexican market, signaling a key step in its global expansion.



Li Auto delivered 41,053 vehicles in March compared to 36,674 units a year earlier. Its first-quarter deliveries reached 95,142 units, up from 92,864 vehicles in the same period last year. By March 31, 2026, cumulative deliveries had climbed to 1,635,357 units.



As of the end of March, Li Auto operated 517 retail stores across 160 cities, along with 552 servicing centers and authorized service locations in 223 cities. The company also had 4,057 supercharging stations in China, offering a total of 22,439 charging stalls.

NIO, XPEV and LI's Price Performance

While shares of NIO have rallied 87.5% over the past year, shares of XPEV and LI have lost 0.2% and 14.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIO, XPeng and Li Auto's Zacks Rank

NIO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while XPEV and LI have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.