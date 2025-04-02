NIO, XPeng & Li Auto Post Delivery Results for March & Q1

NIO Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto LI, the three smart electric vehicle (EV) companies in China, recently posted their respective delivery results for March and the first quarter of 2025.



NIO delivered 15,039 vehicles in March 2025, which rose 26.7% year over year. The deliveries comprised 10,219 vehicles from its premium smart EV brand NIO and 4,820 vehicles from its family-oriented smart EV brand ONVO. It delivered 42,094 units in the first quarter of 2025, which rose 40.1% year over year. As of March 31, 2025, NIO’s cumulative deliveries totaled 713,658 units. In late March 2025, the company commenced delivery of the NIO ET9, its smart electric executive flagship.



In March 2025, XPeng’s deliveries reached 33,205 units, which increased 268% year over year and exceeded 30,000 units for the fifth consecutive month. In the first quarter of 2025, it delivered 94,008 smart EVs, which rose 331% from the corresponding quarter of the last year.



On March 13, 2025, XPeng revealed 2025 versions of the XPENG G6 and XPENG G9 with 5C AI batteries and Turing AI-powered smart driving features. XNGP's monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 86% in March. The company also entered the Indonesian market to expand its global footprint.



Li Auto delivered 36,674 units in March 2025, which increased 26.5% year over year. It delivered 92,864 units in the first quarter of 2025, which rose 15.5% year over year. Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries totaled 1,226,736 units as of March 31, 2025. The new energy automaker had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 502 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities and 2,045 supercharging stations equipped with 11,038 charging stalls in China, as of March 31, 2025.

NIO, XPEV and LI's Price Performance

Shares of NIO and LI have plunged 13.8% and 15.3%, respectively, over the past year, while shares of XPEV have skyrocketed 182.1%.



NIO, XPeng and Li Auto's Zacks Rank

NIO has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), XPEV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and Li carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



