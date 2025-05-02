NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Report Delivery Results for April

NIO Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto LI, leading smart electric vehicle (EV) companies headquartered in China, recently reported their respective delivery results for April 2025.

NIO delivered 23,900 vehicles in April 2025, demonstrating 53% growth on a year-over-year basis. The total deliveries comprised 19,269 units of premium smart EV brand NIO, 4,400 units of family-oriented smart EV brand ONVO, and the company’s small smart high-end electric car brand, Firefly, which started deliveries in China in late April 2025. Firefly was launched on April 19, 2025. The cumulative deliveries totaled 737,558 units as of April 30, 2025.

In April 2025, XPEV’s Smart EV deliveries totaled 35,045, up 273% year over year and exceeded 30,000 units for the sixth consecutive month. XPeng MONA M03’s cumulative delivery surpassed 100,000 units, and its XPENG P7+ model achieved its 50,000th vehicle production milestone in just five months from its launch. In the first four months of 2025, XPENG delivered 129,053 smart EVs, up 313% compared to the same period last year.

XNGP reported an 84% monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving in April 2025. On April 28, 2025, XPEV launched its ADAS insurance service in China, which offers additional coverage when the NGP system is in operation. It is made available to all XPeng models via a partnership with leading insurance providers in China.

LI Auto delivered 33,939 vehicles in April 2025, up 31.6% year over year. In the first four months of 2025, deliveries totaled 1,260,675 units. LI launched Li MEGA Home, the new Li MEGA Ultra, and the new Li L6.

As of April 30, 2025, LI had 500 retail stores in 151 cities, 500 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops in 223 cities. It also had 2,267 supercharging stations in China, featuring a total of 12,340 charging stalls.

NIO, XPEV and LI's Price Performance

While shares of XPeng have rallied 106.1% over the past year, shares of NIO and LI have plunged 29.4% and 12.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIO, XPeng and Li Auto's Zacks Rank

NIO and XPEV carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present, while LI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

