NIO & Shell Strike Deal to Enhance EV Driver Experience

NIO Inc. NIO recently announced a partnership with energy giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to enhance the charging experience for electric vehicle (EV) customers by jointly constructing and operating a network of co-branded battery swapping stations.



The agreement encompasses a plan to develop a network of 100 battery swapping stations in China by 2025, starting with two pilot sites. Further, additional battery swap stations will be installed at Shell EV charging hubs, while Shell Recharge fast chargers will be made available at NIO locations.



The agreement in Europe will commence with the construction and operation of pilot stations in 2022. Further, NIO users will have access to Shell’s charging infrastructure in Europe, one of Europe’s largest roaming EV charging networks.



The companies are highly optimistic about the partnership. The agreement between NIO and Shell will provide EV users with superior services and experiences.



For Shell, the deal offers the advantages of NIO’s already massive network of fast-charging stations, battery swapping stations and destination chargers in China. Further, amid the heightening climate change concerns, this collaboration highlights Shell’s commitment to expedite the transition to green vehicles globally and make a worthwhile contribution to sustainable energy development.



For NIO, the European leg of the deal is particularly enticing as it will enable it to expand its operations internationally. Through its partnership with Shell, the China startup will have an ally with whom it can work toward improving every aspect of the EV experience by offering Shell Recharge high-speed charging at attractive NIO locations and making battery swapping available at Shell locations.



Meanwhile, NIO and Shell will continue to search for further alliance opportunities in battery asset management, fleet management, home charging services, advanced battery charging and swapping technology development as well as construction of charging facilities in China.



NIO and Shell currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Auto Companies to Tap On

