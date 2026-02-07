Nio Set Records, and That's Not Even the Best Part

Key Points

The EV maker set delivery records for monthly and quarterly figures last year.

Nio's gross profit margins have moved higher in the past three years.

Management hopes the company can break even this year.

10 stocks we like better than Nio ›

For brave and risk-tolerant investors looking into the young electric vehicle (EV) industry, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is an intriguing opportunity. Nio is a premium EV maker, one of a handful of Chinese automakers quickly expanding thanks to their advanced EV technology and ability to undercut much of the world on prices.

Nio is fresh off setting monthly and quarterly delivery records, with momentum poised to continue, and that's not even the best part. Let's pop the hood, take a look at Nio's margins, and learn why there is good news for investors.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What delivery records?

Roughly a month ago, Nio announced strong results for deliveries, but if you have forgotten, here's a brief recap. Nio set a new monthly high for deliveries with 48,135 vehicles in December 2025. It wasn't a one-hit wonder, either, with fourth-quarter deliveries spiking over 71% to a new quarterly record.

Nio's surge in deliveries was largely expected, thanks to its two newer brands Onvo and Firefly gaining more traction in the markets. However, some investors were nervous about Nio's margins in the near term because not only is the company dealing with a brutal price war in China's automotive market, its Onvo and Firefly vehicles may not be as profitable as Nio's namesake premium EV brand.

Fortunately, for investors, Nio's margins have consistently increased over time and were strong in the third quarter. In fact, you can see the clear progress Nio has made in recent years.

Further, with third-quarter vehicle and gross margin moving higher, Nio's gross profit was up a robust 50.7% higher from the prior year's third quarter -- a clear example of why margin matters. Nio also has reinforcements on the way, which should position the company's margins to continue driving higher.

New launches coming

Those reinforcements will come in the form of three new large SUV models launching later this year between Nio's three brands. Nio's management believes deliveries can reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40-50% over the next two years.

In fact, Nio plans to launch its flagship ES9 on April 10, which seems destined to become the automaker's largest and most expensive SUV. The ES9 is expected to sell with a price nearing $72,000 and will be key to Nio driving margins higher in the near term.

This is all great news for investors because Nio is at a major potential turning point. Remember, Nio is aiming to achieve its first adjusted earnings during the fourth quarter, and is targeting 2026 to be break even for the full year. Nio deliveries have set records recently, but its margin growth is what should really have investors excited going forward.

Should you buy stock in Nio right now?

Before you buy stock in Nio, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nio wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.