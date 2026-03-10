Markets

NIO Reports Net Profit In Q4

March 10, 2026 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO, NIO.SI, 9866.HK) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 122.4 million compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 7.13 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net profit per ordinary share/ADS was RMB 0.05 compared with a loss per ordinary share/ADS of RMB 3.45. Adjusted net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 728.1 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 6.55 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net profit per share/ADS was RMB 0.29 compared with adjusted net loss per share/ADS of RMB 3.17.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were RMB 34.65 billion, an increase of 75.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Vehicle sales were RMB 31.61 billion, an increase of 80.9%.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects: deliveries of vehicles to be between 80,000 and 83,000 vehicles, and total revenues to be between RMB 24.48 billion and RMB 25.18 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, NIO shares are up 7.49 percent to $5.30.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.