NIO Reports Net Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO, NIO.SI, 9866.HK) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 122.4 million compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 7.13 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net profit per ordinary share/ADS was RMB 0.05 compared with a loss per ordinary share/ADS of RMB 3.45. Adjusted net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 728.1 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 6.55 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net profit per share/ADS was RMB 0.29 compared with adjusted net loss per share/ADS of RMB 3.17.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were RMB 34.65 billion, an increase of 75.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Vehicle sales were RMB 31.61 billion, an increase of 80.9%.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects: deliveries of vehicles to be between 80,000 and 83,000 vehicles, and total revenues to be between RMB 24.48 billion and RMB 25.18 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, NIO shares are up 7.49 percent to $5.30.

