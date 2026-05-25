NIO Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations on Surging Deliveries

NIO Inc. NIO delivered a narrower-than-expected loss in the first quarter of 2026, as strong volume growth and a firmer mix supported profitability. The company reported a loss of 3 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 87.5%.



Total revenues rose 123% year over year to $3.70 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion by 4.28%. Vehicle deliveries climbed 98.3% from the year-ago period to 83,465 units, reflecting improving demand across the company’s multi-brand portfolio.

NIO Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NIO Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NIO Inc. Quote

NIO Scales Deliveries Across Three Brands

Deliveries in the quarter were led by the NIO brand with 58,543 units, while ONVO contributed 13,339 vehicles and FIREFLY added 11,583. The company is broadening its addressable market, with the newer brands helping it reach additional price points and customer segments.



The delivery mix also mattered for the income statement. A more favorable product mix was a key factor behind margin expansion versus last year, suggesting higher-priced trims and a healthier contribution from models with better economics.

NIO’s Vehicle Sales Growth Outpaces Revenue Mix

Vehicle sales increased 141.1% year over year to $3.30 billion, handily outpacing the growth rate in total revenues. Beyond higher volumes, the company attributed the year-over-year lift to a higher average selling price, again pointing to mix improvement.



Other sales, which include areas such as power solutions, parts and after-sales services, used cars and technical research and development services, rose 38% from a year ago to $398.5 million. While this stream grew at a slower pace than vehicle sales, it continued to provide diversification and incremental scale benefits.

NIO Posts Strong Margin Expansion Year Over Year

Profitability improved sharply in the quarter. Vehicle margin expanded to 18.8% from 10.2% a year ago. Gross profit was $704.4 million, up 456% year over year. The gross margin improved to 19% from 7.6% a year ago. Along with the product mix tailwind, an improved gross loss rate from its power solutions business and higher sales from parts, accessories and after-sales services, also contributed to growth.



Those gains helped NIO convert revenue growth into a meaningful improvement in gross profit. Even with a sequential decline in deliveries from the fourth quarter, margins held up, underscoring the benefit of cost discipline and mix.

NIO Keeps Tight Rein on Operating Costs

NIO’s expense profile also moved in the right direction. Research and development expenses declined 37.7% year over year to $273.3 million, reflecting ongoing efforts to streamline spending while advancing key programs. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 16.4% to $507 million, driven largely by lower personnel and related costs in marketing and other supporting functions.



The combination of lower operating expenses and materially higher gross profit narrowed operating losses substantially from the year-ago quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the company returned to adjusted profit from operations and adjusted net profit, reflecting the leverage that can emerge when volumes and margins improve together.

NIO’s Liquidity Remains a Key Watch Point

As of March 31, 2026, NIO had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term time deposits of $7 billion. That liquidity provides flexibility as the company continues to invest in product development, charging and battery-swap infrastructure, and the rollout of additional models and brand initiatives.

NIO Sets Up Q2 With Higher Delivery and Revenue Targets

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects vehicle deliveries between 110,000 and 115,000 units, implying year-over-year growth of about 52.7% to 59.6%. NIO expects total revenues to be in the range of $4,752 million to $4,992 million.



The outlook suggests that the company is aiming to build on first-quarter momentum, with a heavier delivery cadence and continued demand support across brands. Execution on volumes and mix, alongside disciplined spending, will remain central to whether NIO can sustain its improving earnings profile.



NIO currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From Auto Space

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 23. It posted earnings of 12 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents by 58.52%. The bottom line rose 50% year over year, driven by higher shipments of EyeQ system-on-chip. The company posted revenues of $558 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520 million by 7.36% and increased 27.4% year over year.



Operating cash flow was $75 million, reflecting the company’s ability to convert its ADAS scale into cash generation.



Mobileye also approved a share buyback program of up to $250 million. By the end of the first quarter, MBLY had $1.21 billion in cash, after spending $591 million (net of cash received) on the Mentee Robotics acquisition.



Gentex Corporation GNTX reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 24. It posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 8.28%. The figure increased 11.6% from 43 cents a year ago. Net sales came in at $675 million, topping the consensus mark of $647 million by 4.36%. Revenues rose 17.1% from $577 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by contributions from VOXX and a richer mix of advanced features.



Liquidity improved during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, GNTX’s cash and cash equivalents were $164.8 million compared with $145.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term investments increased to $10.3 million from $5.4 million.



PACCAR Inc. PCAR reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 28. It reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 1.8%. The bottom line decreased 21.2% from $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) were $6.78 billion, down from $7.44 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The decline reflected lower industry volumes.



On the balance sheet, cash and marketable securities were $8.60 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $9.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, while stockholders’ equity increased to $19.76 billion from $19.26 billion over the same span.

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