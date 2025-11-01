NIO October Vehicle Deliveries Rise 92.6%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) delivered 40,397 vehicles in October 2025, up 92.6% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 913,182 units as of October 31, 2025.

The deliveries consisted of 17,143 vehicles from the Companys premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 17,342 vehicles from smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 5,912 vehicles from electric car brand FIREFLY.

