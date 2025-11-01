Markets

NIO October Vehicle Deliveries Rise 92.6%

November 01, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) delivered 40,397 vehicles in October 2025, up 92.6% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 913,182 units as of October 31, 2025.

The deliveries consisted of 17,143 vehicles from the Companys premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 17,342 vehicles from smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 5,912 vehicles from electric car brand FIREFLY.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.