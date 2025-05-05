NIO Inc. (NIO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with NIO Inc. (NIO) standing at $3.98, reflecting a -1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.22, signifying a 38.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.71 billion, indicating a 24.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.13 per share and a revenue of $13.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +25.17% and +50.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.66% lower. NIO Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NIO Inc. (NIO)

