NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.09, moving +2.96% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.33%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NIO Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.24, marking a 46.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.55 billion, indicating a 114.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and a revenue of $18.54 billion, representing changes of +71.43% and +50.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.56% higher. Right now, NIO Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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