NIO Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

NIO Inc. NIO is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) and revenues is pegged at 24 cents and $3.26 billion, respectively.



For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for NIO’s loss has narrowed 7 cents in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply 33.3% growth from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIO's quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 22.5%. The company's earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 41.54%. This is depicted in the graph below:

NIO Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NIO Inc. price-eps-surprise | NIO Inc. Quote

NIO’s Q2 Highlights

NIO reported a loss per ADS of 32 cents in the second quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents. The company incurred a loss of 34 cents in the year-ago quarter. This China-based electric vehicle maker posted revenues of $2.65 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion but rose 10.6% year over year due to higher delivery volumes.

Things to Note Ahead of NIO’s Q3 Results

In the third quarter of 2025, NIO delivered 87,071 vehicles, which rose 40.8% year-over-year and was in line with its expectations. The company sold 21,017 vehicles in July and 31,305 units in August, driven by robust demand for the ONVO L90. NIO officially launched its flagship premium SUV, the All-New ES8, on Sept. 20, 2025, with customer deliveries beginning soon after. An increase in deliveries is likely to have boosted the company’s top-line growth in the third quarter.



In the third quarter, the company rolled out new products, which are likely to have increased the related marketing and go-to-market costs. The increase in operating costs is likely to have hurt the company’s margin in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers for NIO

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NIO for the quarter to be reported, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: NIO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

General Motors Company GM reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $2.96. Revenues of $48.59 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.61 billion but fell from $48.76 billion recorded in the year-ago period.



General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $22.91 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15.62 billion. Net automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $6.07 billion during the quarter under review. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $2.21 billion in the third quarter of 2025, down from $5.83 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.



Ford Motor Company F reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents but declined from 49 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated third-quarter revenues came in at $50.5 billion, up 9.3% year over year. F’s total automotive revenues came in at $47.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.7 billion and rising from $43 billion generated a year ago.



Ford reported adjusted free cash flow of $4.3 billion for the quarter. It had cash and cash equivalents of $26.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. Long-term debt, excluding Ford Credit, totaled $17.8 billion on Sept. 30, 2025.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.