NIO February Vehicle Deliveries Up 57.6%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) announced that it delivered 20,797 vehicles in February 2026, representing an increase of 57.6% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 15,159 vehicles from the Company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 2,981 vehicles from the Company's family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 2,657 vehicles from the Company's small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY.

Cumulative deliveries reached 1,045,571 as of February 28, 2026.

