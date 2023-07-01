NIO Delivers 10,707 Vehicles In June

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 10,707 vehicles in June 2023. The deliveries consisted of 6,383 premium smart electric SUVs, and 4,324 premium smart electric sedans.

NIO delivered 23,520 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 344,117 as of June 30, 2023.

On June 15, 2023, NIO launched the ET5 Touring, a smart electric tourer, and started its deliveries the next day.

In addition, NIO commenced delivery ramp-up of the All-New ES8, a smart electric flagship SUV on June 28, 2023.

