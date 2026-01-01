NIO December Vehicle Deliveries Up 54.6%

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO, 9866.HK) announced that it delivered 48,135 vehicles in December 2025, representing an increase of 54.6% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 31,897 vehicles from the Company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 9,154 vehicles from the company's family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 7,084 vehicles from the company's small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY.

The company delivered 124,807 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching a new quarterly record and representing an increase of 71.7% year-over-year. For the full year 2025, total deliveries reached 326,028 vehicles, increasing by 46.9% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 997,592 as of December 31, 2025.

