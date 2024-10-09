Nintendo Launches $100 Interactive Alarm Clock

(RTTNews) - Nintendo (NTDOY.PK) has announced the launch of an interactive alarm clock, called Alarmo, designed to add "Nintendo charm to your home and your daily routine."

"Ever wish that you could wake up in one of the playful worlds from Nintendo?" the company stated in a press note. "Well, it's time to stop dreaming!"

The $100 motion-controlled alarm clock will be available in early 2025. Nintendo Switch Online members in the U.S. and Canada can pre-order Alarmo via the My Nintendo Store.

"In the morning you'll experience immersive sounds and music from the scene you picked. Rise to sounds of the Mushroom Kingdom with Mario and friends, begin your day's adventure with Link and Princess Zelda, or start fresh with the Inklings from Splatoon 3," the Mario creator added.

Additionally, the clock tracks sleep patterns and adjusts the intensity of alarm sounds between Steady or Gentle Modes. It also has a Button Mode, which is similar to the traditional snooze button.

In the future, Nintendo will update Alarmo with scenes from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for free based on their availability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.