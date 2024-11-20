Nintendo Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NTDOF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nintendo CO Ltd-ord- (Symbol: NTDOF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.71, changing hands as high as $54.39 per share. Nintendo CO Ltd-ord- shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTDOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTDOF's low point in its 52 week range is $44.48 per share, with $61.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.39.

