NIKON Turns To Loss In 9-month

February 05, 2026 — 03:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - NIKON (7731.T) reported nine month loss attributable to owners of parent of 87.2 billion yen compared to profit of 6.3 billion yen, last year. Loss per share was 265.03 yen compared to profit of 18.02 yen. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue was 483.91 billion yen, down 5.6%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: loss to owners of parent of 85.0 billion yen, and revenue of 675.0 billion yen.

Shares of NIKON are currently trading at 1,937 yen, down 0.92%.

