Nikon Posts Operating Loss In H1; Revenue Down 6.0%

November 06, 2025 — 05:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nikon reported first half profit attributable to owners of parent of 5.36 billion yen, an increase of 80.7% from prior year. Earnings per share was 16.20 yen compared to 8.51 yen. The company noted that the increase was due to the recording of deferred tax assets and income taxes-deferred on deductible temporary differences associated with the resolution to dissolve and liquidate Nikon Metrology NV, a consolidated subsidiary of the company. Nikon Corporation posted a first half operating loss of 4.8 billion yen compared to profit of 5.8 billion yen, previous year. Revenue was 312.9 billion yen, down 6.0% from last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 20.0 billion yen, and revenue of 680.0 billion yen.

