Nikola: Q3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck Unit Sales Within Guidance - Quick Facts

October 02, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nikola (NKLA) said, via the HYLA brand, it wholesaled 88 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks during third quarter, firmly within truck sales guidance of between 80 and 100 fuel cell units for the quarter. For the first three quarters of 2024, the company wholesaled 200 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, and 235 total since the truck went on sale in fourth quarter of last year.

Nikola CEO Steve Girsky said: "Despite overall market headwinds, Nikola remains focused on our mission to pioneer solutions for a zero-emission world, and we're doing it one truck at a time."

