Nikola Appoints Mary Chan As Chief Operating Officer

September 18, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) announced Monday the appointment of Mary Chan as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 9, 2023. Chan will lead the company's engineering, program, product, supply chain, and manufacturing teams.

Her appointment aligns with the vision of President and CEO Steve Girsky to streamline decision-making processes and bolster Nikola's reputation for excellence in engineering and manufacturing.

Chan was a Managing Partner at VectoIQ, where she assisted with the public launch of Nikola Corp. She also served as President of the Global Connected Consumer group at General Motors (GM).

Chan joined GM from Dell Inc., where she was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Mobility Solutions & Services.

Prior to Dell, Mary held various EVP and SVP executive positions at Alcatel-Lucent and Lucent Technologies Inc. as President of 4G/LTE Wireless Networks and President of Global Wireless Networks. Chan serves as an independent Board of Director for Magna International, SBA Communications, and CommScope.

