Is NIKE's Wholesale Rebuild the Key to Its Earnings Stability?

NIKE Inc.’s NKE wholesale rebuild appears to be a critical pillar in restoring earnings stability, but it is not a standalone solution. Management emphasized that wholesale is central to regaining market share because it remains “the environment where the majority of our consumers shop.” After years of prioritizing direct-to-consumer (DTC), NIKE is now rebalancing toward an “integrated and elevated marketplace,” wherein wholesale partners play a larger role in distribution, storytelling and sell-through efficiency.



Early signs suggest this shift is working. Wholesale returned to growth in third-quarter fiscal 2026, including double-digit expansion in North America, alongside improving order books and reclaimed shelf space. Strengthened partnerships with key retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker are also helping NIKE present more consistent product assortments and reduce over-reliance on discounting. This is crucial because excessive promotions and weak sell-through have been major drags on margins.



However, wholesale alone cannot guarantee earnings stability. The rebuild is occurring alongside broader “Win Now” actions, including inventory clean-up, supply chain restructuring and a shift toward performance-driven innovation. These initiatives are currently pressuring margins and revenues, as seen in elevated markdowns and tariff impacts. Moreover, challenges persist in regions like Greater China and in categories such as Sportswear, wherein demand recovery remains uneven.



Importantly, management views wholesale as part of a balanced ecosystem rather than a replacement for DTC. The long-term goal is synchronized growth across channels, enabling better full-price realization and more predictable profitability. Earnings stability will therefore depend on successful execution across all these levers.



In conclusion, NIKE’s wholesale rebuild is a key driver of earnings stability, but its effectiveness hinges on integration with broader strategic reforms.

NKE’s Competition: Here’s How ADDYY & LULU’s Wholesale Businesses Fare

As NIKE recalibrates its wholesale strategy, a closer look at how competitors like adidas AG ADDYY and lululemon athletica inc. LULU are navigating their wholesale channels offers important context for assessing relative strength and growth potential.



adidas’s wholesale strategy supports earnings stability, but it is not the primary driver. While wholesale revenues grew 8% in first-quarter 2026, the company maintained a “conservative wholesale sell-in approach” to manage discounting and protect margins. Instead, strong DTC growth and full-price discipline are leading profitability gains, suggesting wholesale stability is important, but secondary to broader channel balance and pricing control.



lululemon’s path to earnings stability is not centered on a wholesale rebuild, as its model remains primarily direct-to-consumer. Instead, stability hinges on restoring full-price sales and reducing markdowns, particularly in North America. Management is prioritizing product innovation, inventory discipline and brand positioning to improve margins, with wholesale playing a minimal role. Thus, earnings recovery depends more on pricing power and product execution than channel mix.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 32.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 26.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22X compared with the industry’s average of 20.8X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 30.1%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 24.6%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has moved downward in the past 30 days.



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NIKE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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