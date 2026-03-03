Nike's Most Important Question in 2026 Isn't Revenue. It's Margin.

Key Points

Revenue stabilization is not the real story -- margin recovery is.

Small margin improvements can drive outsized EPS growth.

Execution will determine whether Nike can reclaim its premium earnings profile.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) has stabilized.

Sales no longer decline quarter after quarter. Inventory looks more controlled than it did a year ago. Management has recalibrated its distribution strategy after leaning too aggressively into direct-to-consumer and straining parts of its wholesale network.

The immediate pressure has eased. But stabilization does not restore a premium business model. In 2026, Nike must prove something more important than revenue growth -- that margins can recover, and that the recovery is sustainable.

Revenue flattening was not the only issue

At its peak, Nike consistently generated operating margin in the mid- to high teens. That margin structure allowed earnings per share (EPS) to grow at par with or faster than revenue, leading to enormous shareholder value creation. Higher EPS leads to a higher share price, while giving management more resources to reward shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

Then the leverage slipped.

Inventory rose as demand forecasts proved too optimistic, and Nike had to lean more heavily on promotions to clear product in the last few years. The silver lining is that inventory levels have improved since then -- for instance, inventory fell by 3% despite a 1% increase in revenue in the latest quarter. And while revenue growth has slowed, the Nike brand has remained globally relevant, as evidenced by the resumption of positive growth lately.

What did change, however, is pricing power. When a company relies more heavily on discounting to maintain volume, it can slowly erode its brand identity. This loss of brand loyalty, in turn, leads to even more discounting and margin compression. For perspective, Nike's gross margin fell by 3.1% to 41.4% in the same period.

That dynamic reshaped the investment case. The debate in 2026 is not whether Nike can grow sales modestly. It's whether it can restore the margin structure to where it was, just a few years ago.

Why margin drives the long-term math

Nike does not need double-digit revenue growth to deliver attractive returns for shareholders.

If the company grows revenue at 4% to 6% annually and gradually expands operating margins, earnings per share can grow meaningfully faster than revenue.

For example, a 100- to 200-basis-point improvement in operating margin -- layered onto steady top-line growth -- can materially accelerate EPS over a multi-year period. Moreover, higher EPS allows the company to sustain and grow dividends over time.

The reverse is also true. If revenue stabilizes but margins remain structurally lower, earnings growth will likely remain muted. In that case, Nike begins to resemble a mature global apparel brand rather than a premium athletic compounder.

In short, the margin trajectory determines which category Nike belongs to.

What must improve in 2026?

Margin recovery will not happen through a single announcement. It will gradually show up across multiple operating metrics.

First, full-price sell-through must strengthen. Promotions helped clean up inventory, but they cannot define the business model. Strong demand for new launches at premium price points signals pricing power.

Second, gross margin must trend upward consistently year over year. Temporary rebounds do not rebuild investor confidence. Sustained expansion does.

Third, operating expense discipline must return. Revenue growth without cost control will not restore operating leverage. Selling, general, and administrative expenses must grow more slowly than revenue.

Fourth, inventory turnover must remain healthy. Excess inventory invites discounting, while tight inventory supports margin resilience.

These signals collectively determine whether Nike has regained control over demand, pricing, and cost structure. Without them, revenue stabilization will not translate into meaningful earnings acceleration.

What does it mean for investors?

Nike has already completed the easier task of halting the decline in sales. Now it faces the harder one: Rebuilding operating leverage.

In 2026, revenue headlines will attract attention. But margin direction will determine whether Nike regains its standing as a durable earnings compounder, or settles into a slower-growth equilibrium.

If Nike restores even part of its prior margin structure while delivering steady mid-single-digit revenue growth, earnings per share could reaccelerate into the high single digits, potentially higher with continued shareholder returns.

That profile resembles the Nike investors once knew: A steady snowball stock with durable brand strength and financial discipline.

Either way, investors should closely monitor the company's execution in 2026.

