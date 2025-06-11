NIKE vs. Wolverine: Which Stock is Winning the Athleisure Growth Race?

In the world of athletic and lifestyle footwear, few rivalries are as compelling as NIKE Inc. NKE and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW. On one side stands NIKE — the global sportswear titan, synonymous with innovation, performance and cultural relevance. On the other side is Wolverine — the powerhouse behind rugged, heritage-rich brands like Merrell, Saucony and Hush Puppies, with a firm grip on the outdoor and workwear segments.



While NIKE dominatesglobal marketshare with its massive scale and Direct-to-Consumer muscle, Wolverine carves its niche through strategic brand diversification and targeted retail channels. This face-off is not just about size; it is about strategy, positioning, and how each player navigates shifting consumer preferences and competitive pressures in an evolving retail landscape.



So, which of these two athletic giants is better positioned for long-term growth and which stock looks more compelling right now? Let us take a closer look.

The Case for NKE

NIKE stands tall as a dominant force in the global consumer goods and athleticwear industry, commanding substantial market share through its unrivaled brand equity and massive reach. With a presence in nearly 190 countries and more than 40,000 distribution points, NIKE’s influence is both deep and wide. It holds a leading stake in the more than $300-billion global athletic footwear and apparel market, with its signature Swoosh and sub-brands like Jordan and Converse anchoring its portfolio.



Though revenues fell 9% year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2025, performance categories such as Running and Training showed strong momentum. Also, innovations like the Peg Premium and Vomero 18 are resonating with consumers, setting the stage for a recovery led by high-margin products and digital reinvention.



Strategically, NKE is laser-focused on five “Win Now” actions — igniting culture, brand distinction, portfolio acceleration, marketplace elevation and local engagement across five key sports and three priority countries. Digital innovation is central to NIKE’s turnaround play: Nike Direct is pivoting to a full-price model with reduced discounting and fewer promotions, while wholesale operations are being realigned for scale and profitability. Meanwhile, the brand is planting fresh seeds in lifestyle and performance markets, such as its SKIMS collaboration and expansion into women’s high-performance apparel, to diversify its revenue mix and attract a younger, style-conscious demographic.



However, the road ahead is not without hurdles. NIKE is grappling with elevated inventory levels, particularly in its classic franchises like the Air Force 1 and Jordan 1, which are being strategically “rightsized.” Financial performance in the fiscal third quarter showed margin pressures from markdowns, obsolescence and discounting, challenges expected to persist into the first half of fiscal 2026. New tariffs from China and Mexico, currency volatility, and geopolitical tensions are headwinds that may weigh on revenues and gross margins.



Nonetheless, with a sharpened focus, an innovation-driven portfolio and reinvigorated leadership, NIKE appears poised to reclaim its growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to investors willing to ride out near-term volatility.

The Case for WWW

Wolverine has emerged from a transformational year with fresh momentum and a sharper focus on growth, brand positioning and profitability. Backed by a diverse portfolio of active and lifestyle brands like Merrell, Saucony and Sweaty Betty, WWW commands a meaningful presence in the global consumer goods industry, with distribution spanning more than 170 countries.



In first-quarter 2025, WWW delivered revenues of $412.3 million, growing 4.4% year over year. Saucony led the charge with 30% growth and market share gains in the competitive run specialty channel, while Merrell posted 13% growth with strength across hiking, trail and lifestyle categories. The brand’s performance validates Wolverine’s efforts to modernize product lines and capture premium pricing through innovation, as seen in launches like the Endorphin Elite 2 and SpeedARC Surge Boa.



Wolverine has embraced a playbook of “fast and bold” action, focusing on cleaner inventories, full-price selling, selective distribution and elevated brand storytelling. Saucony’s expansion into lifestyle retail, with more than 900 new doors and stores in Tokyo and London, reflects the brand’s cultural crossover appeal. Merrell’s success in performance outdoor segments also aligns with shifting consumer preferences for utility and style.



Meanwhile, Sweaty Betty is undergoing a disciplined profitability makeover, with a 1,000-basis-point margin improvement driven by reduced discounting and a focus on higher-value consumers. Across the board, Wolverine is investing in digital capabilities, streamlining operations, and modernizing its direct-to-consumer channels, laying the foundation for sustained brand heat and consumer relevance.



However, Wolverine’s outlook is tempered by global uncertainties, particularly evolving U.S. tariff policy. The company expects up to a $30 million hit to 2025 profits due to new tariffs, mostly impacting legacy Work Group imports from China, though it has reduced sourcing from China to under 10% and aims to eliminate that entirely by 2026.



Despite withdrawing the full-year guidance due to this unpredictability, management remains confident. Strategic pricing, SG&A discipline and a nimble global supply chain are expected to help cushion near-term volatility. With momentum across its lead brands, growing international demand and a revitalized corporate culture, Wolverine appears well-positioned to weather macro headwinds and unlock shareholder value in the medium to long term.

How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for NKE & WWW?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year declines of 10.7% and 46.1%, respectively. EPS estimates have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wolverine’s 2025 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 3.6% and 15.4%, respectively. EPS estimates have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This clearly illustrates that Wolverine has an edge over NKE. Estimates for WWW indicate year-over-year increases in sales and earnings for the current year, while NKE’s estimates suggest year-over-year declines.

Price Performance & Valuation of NKE & WWW

In the past year, the WWW stock has had the edge in terms of performance, having a total return of 41.3%. This has noticeably outperformed the benchmark S&P 500’s growth of 10.8% and NIKE’s decline of 31.8%.

1-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, NIKE trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 32.5X, which is above its 5-year median of 30.85X. Wolverine is trading at 16.31X, above its 5-year median of 11.53X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The NIKE stock seems pricey. Its focus on repositioning itself to be more competitive and drive sustainable, profitable long-term growth looks good. However, the ongoing challenges, including soft sales in its lifestyle segment, declining digital revenues and headwinds in Greater China, raise doubts about whether its premium valuation is sustainable.



Conversely, Wolverine’s valuation discount presents an attractive entry point, especially given the strong momentum in high-growth brands like Saucony and Merrell, which are delivering double-digit revenue gains and expanding market share. With an improved gross margin, a diversified global footprint, and a clear strategic roadmap, the company is well-positioned to re-rate as execution strengthens and headwinds ease.

Conclusion

While NIKE remains an iconic brand with unmatched global reach and long-term strategic ambitions, Wolverine’s recent performance tells a story of quiet resilience and high-impact execution. WWW’s strong one-year return, accelerating momentum in core brands, and a clear commitment to operational efficiency make it a standout in today’s value-conscious market. Wolverine’s leaner business model, targeted innovation and improving profitability give it an edge in navigating near-term volatility, especially as consumers increasingly lean into performance and lifestyle hybrids where the company thrives.



Adding to its appeal, Wolverine’s current valuation offers investors a more compelling entry point than NIKE’s premium multiple. WWW’s estimate revisions suggest growing investor confidence in the company’s earnings potential, reflecting optimism about the ongoing turnaround and brand traction across global markets.



In this face-off, Wolverine does not just hold its ground; it takes the lead as the more attractive stock pick for investors looking for a blend of value, growth and upside re-rating potential. Wolverine currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas NKE has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.