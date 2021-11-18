Nike Teams Up With Roblox To Create Virtual World

(RTTNews) - Sportswear company Nike Inc. (NKE) said on Thursday that it was teaming up with Roblox to create a virtual world known as Nikeland on Roblox's online gaming platform. The virtual world is inclusive of Nike buildings, fields and arenas for people to take part in different mini-games like tag, dodgeball to "The Floor Is Lava."

Nikeland, which will be free of cost, is modeled on the company's real-life headquarters.

In the long run, the company plans to set up in-play moments, which reflect global sporting events like a soccer event during the World Cup or a flag football game during the Super Bowl. Nike said it will work on updating the virtual world to facilitate better athlete and product integration.

Nike said that people with accelerometers in their phones can make use of real-life movements to power their online play. Players can access a digital showroom to dress their avatar in all things Nike and take a look at the company's latest offerings. Items could be designed based on real-life Nike products either in use now or from earlier collections.

This is not the first time Nike is teaming up with Robox. They had collaborated in 2019 on the occasion of Nike Air Max Day.

The sportswear brand has been getting ready for the metaverse by applying for new trademarks, thus showing that the company plans to manufacture and sell virtual Nike-branded sneakers and apparel.

Like other companies, Nike has also been impacted by pandemic-induced supply chain problems and during these times, the digital activity has brought some cheer the company.

Commenting on the company's digital plans, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend had earlier said, "Digital is increasingly becoming a part of everyone's shopping journey, and we are well positioned to reach our vision of a 40%-owned digital business by fiscal 2025."

