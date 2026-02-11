Is Nike Stock Going to $100?

Key Points

Nike will get back to revenue and profit growth if it can introduce products that drive consumer excitement.

Its leadership position in the industry and strong brand provide a durable advantage.

Nike hitting $100 in a few years is likely the best-case scenario.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

There aren't many companies that have the brand recognition that Nike (NYSE: NKE) does. Over the decades, its leadership within the sportswear market has supported its financial success. And with its marketing prowess, the business has resonated with people all over the world.

It's not always an easy journey, however. This consumer discretionary stock is not winning right now, as its price has declined 56% in the past five years (as of Feb. 6). Does Nike have what it takes to get to $100 per share?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Patience is important

Investors are seeking a 56% gain from the current price of $64. For what it's worth, Nike's all-time high stock price is around $166. This was reached in November 2021.

Given that shares trade 64% below that record and show no signs of life, investors are lacking the optimism to be bullish. However, I think that it's only a matter of time for the stock to hit $100. It probably will take a few years, though, in a best-case scenario.

Nike's turnaround will take time

The current leadership team is working to boost Nike's growth, which has come under pressure in recent years. Competition, especially in the running category, is stiff. The company has failed to drive consumer excitement, with product innovation lacking. Nike also wants to strengthen ties with wholesale accounts that it abandoned during the pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom.

Revenue is expected to rise by less than 1% in fiscal 2026, according to the consensus view among sell-side analysts. And earnings per share are expected to fall 28%. Nike is dealing with higher costs coming from the ongoing impact of tariffs. On an annualized basis, product costs are $1.5 billion higher now.

CEO Elliott Hill is focused on getting the top line back to growth. After that, the profits should follow.

Investors can lean on the brand

Nike's advantage is that it's the clear leader in the industry. By generating sales of $12.4 billion in Q2 2026 (ended Nov. 30), it has a leg up on the competition just because of its scale.

This huge revenue base supports Nike's marketing expenditures, known as demand creation expense, which totaled $1.3 billion last fiscal quarter, or 10% of the sales figure. That allows the business to sponsor professional sports leagues across the globe, while also endorsing some of the most famous athletes, like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Brand visibility matters.

This supports the durability, which is what will keep Nike relevant well into the future. That buys it time, which is invaluable. So, it's not a stretch to believe that the company has what it takes to right the ship and reward patient investors.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.