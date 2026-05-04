NIKE Stock Drops 29% in 3 Months: Buy the Dip or Stay Cautious?

NIKE Inc. NKE stock has declined 29.2% in the past three months, underperforming the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s fall of 25.2%. The stock has also lagged the broader sector’s 1.2% dip and the S&P 500 index’s 6.9% growth in the same period.



NIKE's performance is notably weaker than its competitors lululemon athletica inc. LULU and adidas AG ADDYY, which have declined 21.4% and 2.2%, respectively, in the past three months. NKE has also lagged Steven Madden’s SHOO rally of 8.5% in the same period.

NIKE’s 3-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At the current share price of $44.40, NKE trades 5.5% above its 52-week low mark of $42.09. Meanwhile, the NKE stock’s price stands 44.6% below its 52-week high of $80.17. NIKE trades below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish sentiment.

NKE Stock Trades Below 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Hurting Investors’ Sentiment for NIKE?

Investor sentiment toward NIKE remains pressured despite early signs of a turnaround, as near-term headwinds continue to outweigh longer-term optimism. A key concern is the deliberate cleanup of excess inventory, which created a roughly 5-point drag on reported results and reflects deeper structural issues in demand and product mix. While necessary, these actions signal that recovery will take time and may continue to weigh on the financial performance.



Core categories like Sportswear remain weak, declining at a double-digit rate and acting as a significant drag on overall revenues. At the same time, digital channels are still highly promotional, with elevated markdowns hurting margins and brand equity. Profitability pressures are further compounded by external factors, including tariffs, which reduced the gross margins by more than 100 basis points.



Geographic challenges also add to investor concerns. Greater China continues to face declining revenues due to reduced sell-in and ongoing marketplace adjustments, while EMEA is dealing with weak traffic and heavy promotional activity. Finally, management’s acknowledgment that the turnaround is “taking longer than expected” reinforces uncertainty around the timing of recovery. Together, these factors continue to weigh on sentiment despite improving fundamentals.

NKE’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has shown a downtrend, declining by a penny in the past seven days. The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 also edged down 2.6% in the last seven days.



For fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s EPS implies a 30.1% year-over-year decline, while the estimate for sales indicates a 0.1% gain. The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 sales and earnings indicates 1% and 24.6% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIKE’s Valuation Picture

While NKE remains fundamentally strong, backed by its decisive actions to reposition itself for sustainable and profitable long-term growth, its current forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.94X raises concerns about whether the stock's valuation is justified. This multiple is higher than the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry average of 20.81X and the S&P 500’s average of 22.23X, making the stock appear relatively expensive.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At 23.94X P/E, the Swoosh brand owner is trading at a much higher valuation than its competitors. Its peers, such as lululemon, Steven Madden and adidas, are delivering solid growth and trade at more reasonable multiples. lululemon, Steven Madden and adidas have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 10.58X, 16.98X and 14.37X — all significantly lower than NIKE. At such levels, NKE’s valuation seems out of step with its growth trajectory, especially given the recent decline in its stock price.



The stock's elevated valuation reflects high investor expectations for growth. However, NIKE looks increasingly vulnerable in an environment wherein market participants are growing cautious about the overpriced Consumer Discretionary stocks. The company’s ability to meet or exceed these lofty expectations is crucial in justifying its premium pricing.

Is NKE Still Fundamentally Positioned for the Long Term?

Despite near-term challenges, NIKE remains fundamentally well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by its strong brand equity, innovation engine and strategic reset. Management’s “Win Now” actions, focused on cleaning inventory, rebalancing channels and strengthening marketplace health, are designed to rebuild a more sustainable and profitable business foundation. While these initiatives are creating short-term pressure, they are already improving the quality of revenues and positioning Nike for more durable growth.



NIKE continues to demonstrate strength in its core performance categories, particularly running and football, which are seeing double-digit growth and benefiting from a renewed focus on athlete-led innovation. The company’s expanding pipeline of scalable platforms, such as Nike Mind and Aero-FIT, highlights its ability to drive demand through differentiated product innovation. At the same time, improving wholesale relationships and a shift toward a more balanced, integrated marketplace are helping Nike regain shelf space and enhance distribution effectiveness.



Looking ahead, NIKE’s global scale, deep consumer connections and ongoing investments in technology and supply-chain capabilities reinforce its long-term competitive advantage. While execution remains key, the company’s strategic direction and improving operational discipline suggest that it is well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth over time.

Conclusion

NIKE’s recent stock performance and downward estimate revisions signal continued near-term weakness, reflecting the ongoing impacts of inventory resets, soft demand in key categories and macro pressures. Despite these challenges, the stock’s premium valuation underscores investor confidence in the company’s long-term fundamentals and its ability to execute a successful turnaround. While the current multiple appears elevated relative to peers, it largely captures optimism around NIKE’s innovation strength, brand equity and strategic repositioning.



Given this backdrop, existing investors may consider retaining the stock, as the company remains fundamentally strong with a clear path to recovery. However, for new investors or those looking to build positions, patience is advisable. Waiting for a more attractive entry point, potentially supported by improved earnings visibility and execution, could provide a better risk-reward balance in the near term. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.