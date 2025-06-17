Nike Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

Nike (NYSE:NKE) underwent analysis by 24 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 7 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.08, a high estimate of $99.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. A decline of 9.65% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Nike by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $70.00 $70.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $65.00 $66.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $55.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $70.00 $80.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $56.00 $64.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $75.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $57.00 $72.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $72.00 $88.00 Sam Poser Williams Trading Lowers Buy $73.00 $93.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $64.00 $75.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Maintains Hold $75.00 $75.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $72.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $66.00 $67.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $64.00 $73.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $66.00 $73.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $92.00 $95.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $82.00 $90.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $99.00 $105.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $80.00 $80.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $75.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Nike's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Nike's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nike analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Breaking Down Nike's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Nike's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nike's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nike's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.66%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NKE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.