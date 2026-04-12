With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?

As recently highlighted, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) has become one of the most beaten-down names in the market. Shares are currently trading around $45, back to levels last seen in 2014 and down roughly 75% from their 2021 highs. This has been a multi-month decline that has gone from bad to worse, with the stock falling another 30% to fresh lows since the end of February alone.

That kind of move reflects a clear loss of confidence in the market, with investors no longer willing to give Nike the benefit of the doubt. The latest earnings report at the end of March reinforced that shift, with soft guidance and continued weakness in China adding to the pressure.

With the earnings band-aid ripped off, however, the question now is whether the pessimism has finally gone too far. With shares approaching a 12-year low, is the risk/reward profile starting to look attractive? Let’s jump in and take a closer look.

A Multi-Year Decline Driven by Weakening Growth

As a starting point, it’s important to note that Nike’s decline has resulted from several issues compounding over time rather than a single misstep. Revenue growth has been slowing, particularly in key international markets that were previously reliable drivers of expansion.

At the same time, margins have been squeezed by discounting, higher costs, and ongoing efforts to clear excess inventory.

There has also been a growing sense that Nike has lost some of its competitive edge. Newer brands have gained traction, consumer preferences have shifted, and the company has struggled to maintain the same level of cultural relevance that once set it apart. These pressures have made it more difficult to defend pricing power and its premium positioning.

Perhaps most damaging, though, has been the loss of investor confidence. The latest earnings report, which included weaker-than-expected guidance, reinforced concerns that any turnaround will take much longer than initially expected. As a result, the market has continued to price in further uncertainty rather than a potential recovery.

The Bullish Camp Is Getting Louder

Despite the bleak backdrop, there are early signs that the selloff may be overdone. From a technical perspective alone, the stock is now heavily oversold, with a relative strength index reading in the 20's indicating extreme levels. While this alone will never guarantee a reversal, it does support the argument that the potential for further near-term downside may be quite limited.

At the same time, analyst sentiment has turned bullish. The likes of Evercore, Jefferies, and DZ Bank have already reiterated Buy or equivalent ratings on Nike shares this month, with refreshed price targets reaching as high as $100. From where the stock is trading at the moment, that’s a hefty 130% in targeted upside, even if it’s coming off the back of management’s light forward guidance.

This divergence is important because it signals that expectations may now be low enough for incremental improvements to have an outsized impact. If Nike can show even modest progress in stabilizing revenue and improving margins in the coming months, the market could begin to reprice the stock to the upside.

The Valuation and Execution Challenge

For all the potential upside, however, the risks remain difficult to ignore, valuation being chief among them. Even after a 75% decline in its stock, Nike is still trading with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 28, which is far from cheap given the current challenges facing the business. Compare it, for example, to another beaten-down athleisure company, Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), which has a much more attractive P/E ratio of 12.

There are also real operational hurdles to overcome. Weakness in China continues to weigh on growth, competitive pressures remain intense, and rebuilding margins will take time. None of these issues is likely to be resolved in a single quarter, which means investors may need to be patient.

This is what makes the current setup so challenging. The stock might look attractive on a technical basis, especially after such a steep decline. However, the underlying business still needs to prove that it can deliver consistent improvement. Without that evidence, the risk of further downside through the rest of 2026 can’t be ruled out.

Any investors considering getting involved will need the right appetite for risk. With the stock hitting fresh lows over the past few days, things could get worse before they get better. But for those with an iron stomach, it’s worth keeping Nike towards the top of your watchlist as the risk/reward profile is undoubtedly starting to favor the bulls.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.