Nike Pulls the Plug on Ethereum NFT Brand RTFKT

Nike (NKE) has decided to shut down RTFKT, its digital fashion and NFT subsidiary, three years after acquiring the company. Known for its Ethereum-based (ETH-USD) collectibles and limited-edition digital sneakers, RTFKT gained attention with collaborations featuring major artists like Takashi Murakami. The footwear company made a splash by selling $10,000 digital sneakers on Nifty Gateway back in 2021, becoming a symbol of the growing intersection between fashion, NFTs, and gaming.

Nike’s Digital Fashion Dream Fades

Despite its early success, RTFKT struggled as the NFT market waned. Prices for its signature Clone X NFTs, once selling for upwards of $63,000, now trade for less than $1,000 in ETH. Nike hinted at this closure earlier in September when it excluded the RTFKT logo from a press release, signaling a shift away from the digital venture. According to Decrypt, Nike will continue its Web3 efforts through its virtual platform .Swoosh but won’t be releasing new NFT collections anytime soon.

A Final Chapter for RTFKT

RTFKT plans to launch a last project, the MNLTH X featuring the Blade Drop, before winding down operations in December. While the end of RTFKT marks a significant shift, the company emphasizes that it’s “becoming what it was always meant to be—an artifact of cultural revolution.” It’s clear: RTFKT may be closing its doors, but its impact on digital culture is far from forgotten.

Is Nike Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about NKE stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys and 13 Holds. Over the past year, NKE has plunged by more than 30%, and the average NKE price target of $91.48 implies an upside potential of 16% from current levels.

