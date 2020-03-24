Markets
NKE

Nike Inc Q3 Earnings Drop

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.85 billion, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $ per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $10.10 billion from $9.61 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $0.85 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $ last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $10.10 Bln vs. $9.61 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular