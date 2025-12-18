Nike Inc Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $792 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $1.163 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $12.427 billion from $12.354 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

