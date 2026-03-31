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Nike Inc Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

March 31, 2026 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $520 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $794 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $11.279 billion from $11.269 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $520 Mln. vs. $794 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $11.279 Bln vs. $11.269 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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