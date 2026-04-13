NIE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fundha (Symbol: NIE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.85, changing hands as high as $24.94 per share. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fundha shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NIE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.11 per share, with $26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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