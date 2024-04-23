Nidec Q4 Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nidec Corp. (NJDCY) reported that its fourth quarter loss attributable to owners of the parent narrowed to 20.49 billion yen from 59.11 billion yen in the same quarter last year. Loss per basic share was 35.66 yen compared to a loss of 102.89 yen in the previous year.

Operating loss for the quarter also narrowed to 6.17 billion yen from 24.38 billion yen in the previous year.

Net sales for the quarter grew to 593.51 billion yen from 543.08 billion yen in the prior year.

The company projects 40 yen of interim dividend and 80 yen of aggregate annual dividend for the year ending March 31, 2025.

Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2025, the company projects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 165.00 billion yen, an increase of 131.6% from the previous fiscal year.

The company expects annual operating profit to be 230.00 billion yen, an increase of 141.0% from the prior year.

The company anticipates annual net sales to be 2.40 trillion yen, an increase of 102.2% from last year.

