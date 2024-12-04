Nichirei Group’s Strategic Focus for 2030 Growth

Nichirei Corporation (JP:2871) has released an update.
The Nichirei Group’s Integrated Report 2024 outlines the company’s strategy to enhance corporate value by focusing on non-financial initiatives, expanding its overseas business, and leveraging intangible assets such as human resources and digital transformation. By addressing five key material matters, Nichirei aims to boost profitability, reduce capital costs, and meet growth expectations by 2030. The report serves as a communication tool for stakeholders, offering insights into how these strategies contribute to the company’s long-term goals.
