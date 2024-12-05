News & Insights

NICE Unveils AI Tool for Real-Time Multilingual Communication

December 05, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NICE (NICE) has released an update.

NICE has launched CXone Mpower SmartSpeak, an AI-driven solution designed to eliminate language barriers in real-time for global businesses. This innovative tool enables seamless multilingual communication, allowing companies to expand internationally without the need for additional language support. By providing real-time language interpretation across nearly 100 languages, NICE is revolutionizing customer service and sales interactions on a global scale.

