NICE Unveils AI Tool for Real-Time Multilingual Communication

NICE (NICE) has released an update.
NICE has launched CXone Mpower SmartSpeak, an AI-driven solution designed to eliminate language barriers in real-time for global businesses. This innovative tool enables seamless multilingual communication, allowing companies to expand internationally without the need for additional language support. By providing real-time language interpretation across nearly 100 languages, NICE is revolutionizing customer service and sales interactions on a global scale.
